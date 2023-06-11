Incredible stat about Justin Jefferson goes viral

A great stat about Justin Jefferson has gone viral, though it says more about another team than it does about him.

Jefferson was drafted in the first round in 2020 by the Minnesota Vikings and has only spent three seasons in the league. He has made the Pro Bowl every season while putting up huge stats.

Over three seasons, Jefferson has amassed 324 catches for 4,825 yards and 25 touchdowns. Last year, he led the NFL with 128 catches for 1,809 yards.

Ready for the crazy stat now?

After just three seasons in the league, Jefferson nearly has more receiving yards than any player in Chicago Bears history.

Justin Jefferson needs 235 more receiving yards to have more than any Bears player ever. Hilarious. — Janik Eckardt (@JanikEckardt) June 9, 2023

Johnny Morris played from 1958-1967 and racked up 356 catches for 5,059 yards during his Bears career. He is the franchise leader in receiving yards.

Jefferson might need just two games in the 2023 season to break Morris’ record and have more than any player in Bears history.

The Bears are a division rival for the Vikings, which makes the stat pretty embarrassing for them. But they have played outdoors at Soldier Field, where it has historically been very cold and windy, and therefore difficult to throw the ball. Additionally, major passing offenses weren’t typically the norm until the last 20-30 years in the NFL. The Bears haven’t really had a consistent passing game during that span.

But that just looks so bad that a Vikings player would have more receiving yards than any player in Bears history after (conceivably) just 50 career games.