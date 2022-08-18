Steelers star offers blunt feelings on joint practices

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive star Cam Heyward is not a fan of joint practices.

On Wednesday, Heyward tweeted his thoughts on joint practices fairly bluntly.

Joint practices are dumb — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) August 17, 2022

The reason for Heyward’s comment is unclear. The Steelers haven’t held joint practices for three straight years.

Maybe the Steelers lineman saw what went on between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots Wednesday during a joint practice.

Joint practices, which feature two teams scrimmaging against each other, can often get heated and result in fights. Maybe Heyward thinks teams should only be going up against each other on game days.