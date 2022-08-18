 Skip to main content
Steelers star offers blunt feelings on joint practices

August 18, 2022
by Larry Brown
Cam Heyward after a game

Jan 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward (97) leaves the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive star Cam Heyward is not a fan of joint practices.

On Wednesday, Heyward tweeted his thoughts on joint practices fairly bluntly.

“Joint practices are dumb,” he wrote.

The reason for Heyward’s comment is unclear. The Steelers haven’t held joint practices for three straight years.

Maybe the Steelers lineman saw what went on between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots Wednesday during a joint practice.

Joint practices, which feature two teams scrimmaging against each other, can often get heated and result in fights. Maybe Heyward thinks teams should only be going up against each other on game days.

