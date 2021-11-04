Steelers coach takes shot at Melvin Ingram on way out

The Pittsburgh Steelers just traded away linebacker Melvin Ingram, and now one of their coaches is dragging him on the way out.

Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler addressed reporters on Thursday and spoke on Ingram’s desire to start over Alex Highsmith.

“I think all of us think we’re better than we are,” he said, per Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “But we gotta suffer reality sometimes.”

Ouch. Tell us how you really feel, coach.

The Steelers traded the three-time Pro Bowler Ingram to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a sixth-round pick this week. He had made just one start for Pittsburgh all year.

Butler, meanwhile, is one of the more outspoken coaches in the league and may have just given Ingram another reason to look forward to the Chiefs-Steelers matchup in Week 16.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 4.0