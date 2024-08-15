Report reveals Steelers’ stance on George Pickens contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been making an effort to acquire wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk from the San Francisco 49ers, which has raised some questions about how they feel about George Pickens. A new report suggests that not only is the team still high on Pickens, but the Aiyuk pursuit will not necessarily change his spot in the pecking order.

Pickens is due to become a free agent at the end of the 2025 season, but remains very much in the team’s long-term plans. According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers “consider Pickens their No. 1 receiver” and intend to pay him accordingly. That will not change even if the Steelers acquire Aiyuk and give him a new deal.

This is a bit of a surprise considering how eager the Steelers appear to be to try and land Aiyuk. Obviously there is great value in having two top receivers, but Aiyuk is the more accomplished player at this stage of his career. This would suggest, however, that the Steelers have full faith in Pickens’ future despite some unflattering reports that have emerged from training camp.

Pickens had an excellent second NFL season, tallying 1,140 receiving yards and five touchdowns last season. If the Steelers do not land Aiyuk, he will be the clear-cut No. 1 for targets in the Pittsburgh offense, but it sounds like he’ll be very involved even if they do make the trade.