Steelers rookie George Pickens already has legendary nickname

George Pickens still has yet to make his official debut in the league, but he is already playing the part of an NFL star.

Ex-NFL receiver Brandon Marshall, host of the famous “I AM ATHLETE” podcast, paid a visit to Pittsburgh Steelers training camp recently. Marshall met up with Pickens, the Steelers rookie wideout, and the two shared a brief conversation. At one point, Pickens revealed the legendary nickname that he already has — “NFL Youngboy.”

The nickname is a play on the name of rapper NBA Youngboy, who is known for such hits as “Outside Today” and “Bandit” (with the late Juice WRLD). Since NBA Youngboy often wears ski masks, Pickens was given the “NFL Youngboy” nickname by social media after the viral video of Pickens watching himself get drafted while wearing a ski mask.

Somebody called George Pickens NFL Youngboy pic.twitter.com/TYluPU7eiQ — James.xlsm (@JamesT425) May 3, 2022

The former University of Georgia star Pickens is living up the hype in camp as well. He has made some nice higlight grabs, impressing his teammates.