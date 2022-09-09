 Skip to main content
Steelers to honor Dwayne Haskins with uniform detail

September 9, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Dwayne Haskins throwing a football

Nov 14, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins (3) warms up before he game against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are planning to honor the late Dwayne Haskins every time they take the field this season.

Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten shared some photos on Friday of the No. 3 stickers Pittsburgh players will wear on their helmets this year. That, of course, was the number Haskins wore with the team.

Haskins died back in April at the age of 24 after being hit by a dump trick while walking on I-595 in South Florida. He was seen waving down cars on the side of the freeway before he was struck. An autopsy report revealed that the former Ohio State star had drugs and alcohol in his system at the time.

Haskins, a former Rose Bowl MVP and first-round pick by Washington, threw for 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 career NFL games. He spent his first two seasons with Washington and was entering his second season with the Steelers.

