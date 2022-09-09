Steelers to honor Dwayne Haskins with uniform detail

The Pittsburgh Steelers are planning to honor the late Dwayne Haskins every time they take the field this season.

Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten shared some photos on Friday of the No. 3 stickers Pittsburgh players will wear on their helmets this year. That, of course, was the number Haskins wore with the team.

The #Steelers will honor their late teammate, Dwayne Haskins, by wearing a “3” sticker on their helmets throughout the year. pic.twitter.com/zaSqAJm1hv — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 9, 2022

Haskins died back in April at the age of 24 after being hit by a dump trick while walking on I-595 in South Florida. He was seen waving down cars on the side of the freeway before he was struck. An autopsy report revealed that the former Ohio State star had drugs and alcohol in his system at the time.

Haskins, a former Rose Bowl MVP and first-round pick by Washington, threw for 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 career NFL games. He spent his first two seasons with Washington and was entering his second season with the Steelers.