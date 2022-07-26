Steelers defensive star injured in bike accident

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will be unavailable for the start of the team’s training camp due to an injury.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that Fitzpatrick fell off of a bike and injured his wrist while on vacation this offseason.

Tomlin also said that the injury is not believed to be serious, but that Fitzpatrick has some discomfort and will be put on the non-football injury list to start camp.

The Steelers signed Fitzpatrick to a record four-year, $73.6 million contract extension in June that made him the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

Fitzpatrick has been one of the top safeties in the league during his four-year career. He was a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro selection in both 2019 and 2020, and recorded a career-high 124 tackles last season. He was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2018, but was traded to Pittsburgh in 2019.

The 25-year-old joins another star who sustained an injury during a biking incident last year.

Fitzpatrick will have well over a month to get healthy prior to Week 1. The Steelers play their first game of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 11.