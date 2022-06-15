Steelers sign star player to record contract extension

Minkah Fitzpatrick has been one of the best defensive backs in the NFL over the past several seasons, and he will now be compensated accordingly.

Fitzpatrick and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to a four-year, $73.6 million contract extension. The deal, which was confirmed by Fitzpatrick’s agent, makes the former Alabama star the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

The new highest-paid safety in the NFL, Minkah Fitzpatrick is now locked in for 4 years, more than $73.6M, with more than $36M guaranteed upon signing. Very good news for a rising safety market. https://t.co/T8NSxsp9y7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2022

The Steelers made an uncharacteristic move when they sent a first-round pick and then some to the Miami Dolphins for Fitzpatrick in 2019. Pittsburgh is almost never willing to part with high draft picks in trades. That shows how badly they wanted Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick made the Pro Bowl in 2019 and 2020 and was named a First-Team All-Pro both years. He had a career-high 124 total tackles last season. He may not feel he has always gotten the credit he deserves, but the Steelers clearly appreciate how important he is to their defense.