Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Steelers sign star player to record contract extension

June 15, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Minkah Fitzpatrick during warmups

Dec 19, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) walks around the field during warmups before playing the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Minkah Fitzpatrick has been one of the best defensive backs in the NFL over the past several seasons, and he will now be compensated accordingly.

Fitzpatrick and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to a four-year, $73.6 million contract extension. The deal, which was confirmed by Fitzpatrick’s agent, makes the former Alabama star the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

The Steelers made an uncharacteristic move when they sent a first-round pick and then some to the Miami Dolphins for Fitzpatrick in 2019. Pittsburgh is almost never willing to part with high draft picks in trades. That shows how badly they wanted Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick made the Pro Bowl in 2019 and 2020 and was named a First-Team All-Pro both years. He had a career-high 124 total tackles last season. He may not feel he has always gotten the credit he deserves, but the Steelers clearly appreciate how important he is to their defense.

