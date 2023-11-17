Steelers could bring veteran linebacker out of retirement

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with an injury crisis at the linebacker position, and might turn to a surprising option as a result.

The Steelers and linebacker Myles Jack have mutual interest in a reunion, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Jack has not played this season after abruptly announcing his retirement toward the end of training camp.

Reunion? The #Steelers and LB Myles Jack have mutual interest in Jack joining the team’s practice squad now that he’s cleared waivers, sources say. With the injury to Kwon Alexander, and Jack un-retiring, worth keeping an eye on. pic.twitter.com/VErO7FlY4D — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 17, 2023

The Steelers badly need help at the linebacker position. Starter Cole Holcomb suffered a season-ending injury two weeks ago, and his replacement, Kwon Alexander, tore his Achilles the very next game. Jack played for the Steelers in 2022, so he knows the system and could theoretically come in and contribute quickly as long as he is in game shape.

Jack did get a full training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles before announcing his retirement. He had 104 total tackles for Pittsburgh in 15 games last season.