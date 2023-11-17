 Skip to main content
Steelers could bring veteran linebacker out of retirement

November 17, 2023
by Grey Papke
Aug 30, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with an injury crisis at the linebacker position, and might turn to a surprising option as a result.

The Steelers and linebacker Myles Jack have mutual interest in a reunion, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Jack has not played this season after abruptly announcing his retirement toward the end of training camp.

The Steelers badly need help at the linebacker position. Starter Cole Holcomb suffered a season-ending injury two weeks ago, and his replacement, Kwon Alexander, tore his Achilles the very next game. Jack played for the Steelers in 2022, so he knows the system and could theoretically come in and contribute quickly as long as he is in game shape.

Jack did get a full training camp with the Philadelphia Eagles before announcing his retirement. He had 104 total tackles for Pittsburgh in 15 games last season.

