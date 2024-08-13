Steelers OL had perfect response to his viral flop vs. Texans

There are no two ways about it: Pittsburgh Steelers guard Spencer Anderson flopped as if his life depended on it during his team’s Friday contest against the Houston Texans.

The Texans were up 7-0 over the Steelers early in the second quarter of their preseason matchup at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa.

The Steelers had 1st-and-10 on the Texans’ 17-yard line. The play was Pittsburgh’s first in the red zone up to that point.

Texans defensive tackle Kurt Hinish may have been a little too fired up to make a play. He was flagged for encroachment after ramming into Anderson before the snap.

To say that Anderson sold the contact would be a massive understatement.

That last little bit by Spencer Anderson gets me EVERY time. 🤣😂 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/QMQ2RmwTXY — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 13, 2024

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: With prayers in mind for #Steelers G Spencer Anderson, we tackle the hard question — Should the NFL penalize for flopping?? 🤕🤪 pic.twitter.com/Kb0BvsA5kI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 13, 2024

The play went viral on social media for looking similar to the flops that fans are used to seeing in the NBA.

On Monday, Anderson fully embraced the attention he’s received from the flop. The Steelers O-lineman had a cheeky response when asked about the play.

“There’s no place for violence like that in football,” Anderson jokingly answered.

Quote from Anderson today: “There’s no place for violence like that in football.” 😂 — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) August 12, 2024

Based on the Steelers’ team website, Anderson stands at 6’5″ and weighs 305 pounds. The 24-year-old has four inches and about 10 pounds on Hinish. The man deserves an Oscar for his sell job there.

Anderson may have drawn inspiration from another 300-pound behemoth who had a viral flop last season.