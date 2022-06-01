Longtime Steelers defender announces retirement

Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers defender Stephon Tuitt announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday.

In a statement shared via the Steelers’ Twitter account, Tuitt cited several factors in his retirement decision, including the recent death of his brother and successfully earning his degree.

Statement from Stephon Tuitt: pic.twitter.com/46iOoOZZZW — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 1, 2022

“After the tragic loss of my brother Richard, and upon completing my degree from the University of Notre Dame, I know I am being called to move beyond the sport of football,” Tuitt said in the statement.

Tuitt’s young brother, Richard Bartlett III, was killed in a hit-and-run in Georgia last June. Tuitt is citing that as a significant factor in his retirement. The defensive lineman has not played since 2020, having spent the entire 2021 season on injured reserve.

Tuitt just turned 29 last month, so the Steelers were likely planning on having the defensive lineman available. His departure will certainly leave the team thinner on defense, as he has been a valuable contributor and tallied 11 sacks in 2020.