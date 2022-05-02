 Skip to main content
Monday, May 2, 2022

Steelers stole potential Hollywood Brown replacement from Ravens

May 2, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Marquise Hollywood Brown smiling

Apr 25, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Marquise Brown (Oklahoma) on the red carpet prior to the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Downtown Nashville. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens lost a big piece of their offense during the first round of the draft when they traded Marquise Brown to the Arizona Cardinals. They were about to select a player later on that they believed could help replace the star wide receiver, but their biggest rival spoiled that plan.

According to Peter King of NBC Sports, the Ravens wanted to draft former Memphis wide receiver Calvin Austin III in the fourth round. They were about to select the speedster with the 139th overall pick, but the Pittsburgh Steelers took Austin at No. 138.

King says the Ravens did not consider Austin a “must-have.” Still, someone in the Ravens’ draft room blurted out “gotta be kidding me” when Austin’s name was called. Baltimore quickly pivoted and took Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely.

Austin blew scouts away with his incredible speed at the Scouting Combine earlier this offseason. He and Brown are very similar in that department.

Lamar Jackson was already openly upset that the Ravens traded Brown, though the former Oklahoma star wanted out. If Austin becomes a playmaker for the Steelers, the situation will sting even more.

