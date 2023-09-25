 Skip to main content
Monday, September 25, 2023

Steelers’ team plane had scary incident flying home from Las Vegas

September 25, 2023
by Grey Papke
A look at Heinz Field Acrisure Stadium where the Steelers play

A look at Heinz Field (now Acrisure Stadium) prior to a September 19, 2021 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders. Photo Credit: Andy Singer

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ team plane had a scary incident flying home after Sunday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Steelers announced that their team charter had to make an emergency landing in Kansas City early Monday morning. All those aboard the plane were safe, and alternate travel plans were arranged.

According to Nick Matoney of WTAE in Pittsburgh, the issue was due to an oil pressure light that came on, and the emergency landing was described as “uneventful.”

The Steelers are not the first team this has happened to, and fortunately, it sounds like this was a fair straightforward landing. The plan is for the team to fly home on Monday. They are coming off a 23-18 win in Las Vegas, which undoubtedly makes the situation a little easier to handle.

Pittsburgh Steelers
