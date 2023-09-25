Steelers’ team plane had scary incident flying home from Las Vegas

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ team plane had a scary incident flying home after Sunday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Steelers announced that their team charter had to make an emergency landing in Kansas City early Monday morning. All those aboard the plane were safe, and alternate travel plans were arranged.

Our team charter plane was unexpectedly diverted to Kansas City early this morning on our way back to Pittsburgh following our game in Las Vegas. Everyone on the plane is safe, and we are making necessary plans to arrive back in Pittsburgh later today. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 25, 2023

According to Nick Matoney of WTAE in Pittsburgh, the issue was due to an oil pressure light that came on, and the emergency landing was described as “uneventful.”

The Steelers are not the first team this has happened to, and fortunately, it sounds like this was a fair straightforward landing. The plan is for the team to fly home on Monday. They are coming off a 23-18 win in Las Vegas, which undoubtedly makes the situation a little easier to handle.