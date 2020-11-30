Here is the Steelers’ updated schedule after Ravens, Washington games get moved

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been very patient in dealing with all sorts of tumult over the past week, and their schedule continues to see more upheaval. Their games against the Baltimore Ravens and the Washington Football Team have been moved around, resulting in several changes for them in Weeks 12 and 13.

Here is what their updated schedule looks like.

Week 12 game: Steelers host Ravens at 3:40 pm ET on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Week 13 game: Steelers host Washington Football Team on Monday, Dec. 7 (time not yet announced).

Pittsburgh’s Week 12 game against Baltimore was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving evening on Thursday but was pushed back to Sunday due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Ravens’ organization. The game was then moved to Tuesday because of more positive COVID tests for the Ravens. Then on Monday, the league announced that the game would be moved to Wednesday.

Because the Steelers had to wait until Wednesday to play in Week 12, their game the following week is being moved.

The Steelers were originally slated to host the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Dec. 6 in Week 13. That game has been moved to Monday, Dec. 7. No kickoff time has been announced yet for that game.

The Steelers will end up having extra rest before their Week 12 game, playing on short rest in Week 13, and then resuming their normal schedule.