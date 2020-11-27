 Skip to main content
Ravens-Steelers postponed to Tuesday night amid COVID-19 outbreak

November 27, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

The Baltimore Ravens have been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak this week, and their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers has now been rescheduled a second time.

The Ravens-Steelers game has been moved from Sunday to Tuesday night, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini and later confirmed by the NFL. The game was initially supposed to be held on Thanksgiving, but it has now been pushed back twice after several Baltimore players and staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

Further complicating matters is that the Ravens are also scheduled to face the Dallas Cowboys next Thursday night, but that game will be moved now as well.

Lamar Jackson is among the Ravens players who have tested positive for the coronavirus, and there is reportedly concern among the organization over the outbreak.

Several Steelers players expressed frustration over the way the NFL has handled the situation earlier in the week.

