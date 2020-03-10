pixel 1
Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Steelers’ Vince Williams has funny reaction to team playing in Hall of Fame Game

March 10, 2020
by Grey Papke

Is it an honor to be selected to play in the NFL Hall of Fame Game? Maybe not if you’re one of the players.

The annual game in Canton serves as the kickoff to preseason action and has been turned into something of an event. This year’s game will feature the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys, a nod to the fact that both teams have Hall of Famers being enshrined in the 2020 class.

An honor? Perhaps. Not to Pittsburgh’s Vince Williams, though, who had a very amusing take on playing in the game.

Since Williams is a more regular player, he probably won’t have to play that much of the game. It’s a very good indicator of what NFL players really think about preseason games, though.


