 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 24, 2023

Report makes new claim about Stefon Diggs’ offseason controversy

July 24, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Stefon Diggs looking ahead

Dec 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills had to deal with some offseason controversy when Stefon Diggs was involved in a bit of drama during OTAs. A new report is shedding some light on what really happened.

A source told veteran NFL reporter Adam Caplan of Pro Football Network that the controversy involving Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen was “much to do about nothing” and became a big deal in part because of a slow news cycle in June. While Diggs “can get emotional,” the source said there are no lingering issues between Allen and Diggs, and the pair have a good working relationship.

Diggs raised eyebrows when he was absent from mandatory minicamp, and the Bills did themselves no favors when coach Sean McDermott suggested Diggs’ absence was a big problem. McDermott tried to downplay things later on, but the damage was done.

For what it’s worth, Allen himself suggested that the incident was blown out of proportion as well. There do not appear to be any further issues between Diggs and the team, so he may be right.

Article Tags

Buffalo BillsStefon Diggs
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus