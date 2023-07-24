Report makes new claim about Stefon Diggs’ offseason controversy

The Buffalo Bills had to deal with some offseason controversy when Stefon Diggs was involved in a bit of drama during OTAs. A new report is shedding some light on what really happened.

A source told veteran NFL reporter Adam Caplan of Pro Football Network that the controversy involving Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen was “much to do about nothing” and became a big deal in part because of a slow news cycle in June. While Diggs “can get emotional,” the source said there are no lingering issues between Allen and Diggs, and the pair have a good working relationship.

Diggs raised eyebrows when he was absent from mandatory minicamp, and the Bills did themselves no favors when coach Sean McDermott suggested Diggs’ absence was a big problem. McDermott tried to downplay things later on, but the damage was done.

For what it’s worth, Allen himself suggested that the incident was blown out of proportion as well. There do not appear to be any further issues between Diggs and the team, so he may be right.