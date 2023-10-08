Stefon Diggs fined by NFL for Stone Cold beer celebration

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs channeled his inner pro-wrestler last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. His antics did not exactly sit well with the NFL.

Diggs made 6 catches for 120 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Bills’ 48-20 win over the Dolphins at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Diggs celebrated his first TD of the game in style, mimicking WWE icon “Stone Cold” Steve Austin by smashing a couple of beer cans together and spraying fans with the contents.

On Saturday, the league fined Diggs $13,659 for the celebration over what they considered unsportsmanlike conduct.

The NFL fined #Bills WR Stefon Diggs $13,659 for unsportsmanlike conduct — his Stone Cold, beer-soaked touchdown celebration in last week’s blowout win over the #Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/7GUXXSz9FN — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 7, 2023

Diggs initially thought that all he needed to cover was the fans’ beer bill, which he estimated to be around $18. The fans probably forgave the 3-time Pro Bowler for giving them a memorable moment, but the NFL does not let things pass as easily.

Stefon Diggs asked if he stole two beers during his TD celebration: “Yeah, I owe somebody $18.” — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) October 1, 2023

Given the massive extension the Bills gave Diggs last year, he probably isn’t going to sweat the fine.

Diggs is just one yard shy of 400 receiving yards for the season. He also has 4 touchdowns across 4 Bills contests thus far.