Stefon Diggs trade sparks major shift in Super Bowl gambling odds

The Houston Texans stunned the NFL with their playoff run last season, and many believe they will be significantly better in 2024 after acquiring star wide receiver Stephon Diggs. Some would even say they are a legitimate championship contender.

Diggs was traded to the Texans from the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday in a blockbuster deal. Almost immediately after the trade, most sportsbooks had a massive shift in Houston’s odds to win the Super Bowl next season.

Prior to the Diggs trade, online sportsbook BetOnline.ag listed the Texans with 22/1 odds (or +2200) to win Super Bowl LIX. Those odds quickly shifted to 10/1 (or +1000) after news surfaced that Diggs had been sent to Houston.

If you go by the odds, the Texans were viewed as a fringe playoff team prior to acquiring Diggs. As of Wednesday afternoon, they were given the third-best chance of any team to win it all next year behind only the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.

The significant shift probably had a lot to do with bettors jumping to bet on the Texans to win the Super Bowl. There is a good chance the odds will correct in the coming days and weeks. Skeptics would argue that Josh Allen and the Bills were unable to win a championship with Diggs, so there is no reason to expect Houston to suddenly become an AFC powerhouse.

What is not debatable is that Diggs has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL for years now. The Texans already had a potent offense led by CJ Stroud and top receiver Nico Collins. They also landed a Pro Bowl running back this offseason, so they are certainly doing what they can to load up for a deep postseason run.