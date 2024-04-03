Stefon Diggs traded from Bills to AFC team in blockbuster deal

The Buffalo Bills have traded one of their best players to a fellow AFC contender.

Star wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been traded to the Houston Texans, according to multiple reports. The Bills are getting a second-round draft pick in the deal and also sending two late-round picks to Houston.

Compensation updates, per sources: 🏈Bills receive 2025 second-round pick via Minnesota. 🏈Texans receive Stefon Diggs and a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick. https://t.co/WlL4mAaavz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2024

Diggs had been openly frustrated with the Bills on numerous occasions since the end of the 2022 season. The four-time Pro Bowl wideout was unexpectedly absent when the Bills began their offseason program last year, and he never really gave a reason. There were reports that he was unhappy with his role in Buffalo’s offense.

Diggs’ production fell off significantly last season after the Bills fired former offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and promoted Joe Brady. Diggs did not have a 100-yard game after Week 6, though he still managed to finish the year with an impressive 107 catches, 1,183 yards and 8 touchdowns.

The divorce between Diggs and the Bills has seemingly been a long time coming. Diggs’ brother Trevon even appeared to call out Josh Allen at one point during the 2023 season.

The 2024 NFL Draft is extremely deep at the wide receiver position, so that may have factored into Buffalo’s decision to trade Diggs.

The Bills acquired Diggs in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the 2020 season. Diggs, 30, has posted six consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards.

Houston already had a solid receiving corps led by Nico Collins and Tank Dell. CJ Stroud will now have an elite weapon at his disposal as he looks to build upon his outstanding rookie season.