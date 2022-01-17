Stephen Jones disagrees with Dak Prescott on Cowboys fan behavior

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott raised some eyebrows with comments he made about fan behavior after Sunday’s NFC Wild Card loss. Unsurprisingly, executive vice president Stephen Jones is not backing his quarterback on those.

Some Cowboys fans, upset with how the game ended, threw objects onto the field at the officials following the final whistle. Jones issued a condemnation of that behavior on Monday, saying there was “no place” for that sort of behavior.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on @1053thefan on fans throwing bottles and other objects at officials as they ran off the field yesterday: “That’s just unfortunate. That’s not the way I see our fans. I think we are a class act. There is just no place for that.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 17, 2022

A frustrated Prescott actually credited fans for their behavior after the game. That didn’t sit well with some, as thrown objects can be dangerous if someone gets hit.

There are certainly bigger issues to be dealt with in light of the disappointing ending to the Dallas season. Don’t be surprised if the team has a word with Prescott about his remarks in private, though. This isn’t the sort of behavior you want your quarterback condoning, even in the heat of the moment.

