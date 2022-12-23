Stephon Gilmore disciplined for controversial Justin Jefferson hit

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore will be paying for his controversial hit on Justin Jefferson last Saturday.

Gilmore received a fine just shy of $16,000 for the hit, which infuriated the Minnesota Vikings.

The NFL fined #Colts CB Stephon Gilmore $15,914 for a high hit last week on #Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, who took exception to Gilmore launching into him. The Minnesota sideline lobbied for Gilmore to be ejected. Instead, a flag and a fine. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 23, 2022

Gilmore appeared to hit Jefferson in a helmet-to-helmet collision during last Saturday’s game. Gilmore was penalized, but the Vikings wanted an ejection, and coach Kevin O’Connell suggested that Jefferson was being targeted by opponents. Given how angry the team was about the collision, it seems unlikely that they will be satisfied with the discipline handed down.

Some opponents would probably argue that the Vikings do not have a lot of room to complain. Gilmore’s fine is a pretty stiff one, so the Vikings should really be pleased.