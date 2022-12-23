 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, December 23, 2022

Stephon Gilmore disciplined for controversial Justin Jefferson hit

December 23, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read

Stephon Gilmore fined hit

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore will be paying for his controversial hit on Justin Jefferson last Saturday.

Gilmore received a fine just shy of $16,000 for the hit, which infuriated the Minnesota Vikings.

Gilmore appeared to hit Jefferson in a helmet-to-helmet collision during last Saturday’s game. Gilmore was penalized, but the Vikings wanted an ejection, and coach Kevin O’Connell suggested that Jefferson was being targeted by opponents. Given how angry the team was about the collision, it seems unlikely that they will be satisfied with the discipline handed down.

Some opponents would probably argue that the Vikings do not have a lot of room to complain. Gilmore’s fine is a pretty stiff one, so the Vikings should really be pleased.

Article Tags

Stephon Gilmore
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus