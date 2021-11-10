CeeDee Lamb sounds off about being ‘choked’ by Vikings player

CeeDee Lamb has been fined numerous times this season, but the Dallas Cowboys star thinks one of his opponents deserved to hear from the NFL over the way Lamb was tackled in his team’s Week 8 game.

Lamb caught a pass on a trick play in the Cowboys’ win over the Minnesota Vikings over a week ago, and he was dragged down by Harrison Smith. The veteran safety appeared to hold onto Lamb’s neck area after the two went to the ground. No flag was thrown, however, as the official determined Smith’s finger was caught in Lamb’s helmet.

Lamb says there was a lot more to it than that. He says he was “choked” by Smith. The star receiver on Wednesday called it “nonsense” that Smith wasn’t fined. Here’s the play:

CeeDee Lamb was surprised Harrison Smith wasn’t fined for choking him on this play. He said the ref determined that Smith’s finger was caught in Lamb’s helmet. “That’s crazy. That’s nonsense. I know what it feels like to be choked. I was being choked.” pic.twitter.com/dXFYlxOIvc — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 10, 2021

NFL Films showed Lamb talking about the tackle with teammates on the sideline. You can see the video of the discussion here.

There’s no reason to doubt that Smith’s finger was caught in Lamb’s helmet. Though, it’s unclear how that would lead to Lamb being choked.

What Lamb is probably most bitter about is how many times he has been fined this season. The former first-round pick has had to fork money over for a variety of reasons this year.