Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Stephon Gilmore reportedly eyeing top NFC contender

October 6, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

The New England Patriots decided on Wednesday that they are parting ways with Stephon Gilmore, and there should be plenty of interest in the All-Pro cornerback around the NFL. Within hours of the news surfacing, a top contender had already emerged.

Albert Breer of The MMQB said during an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show that he has been told Gilmore wants to play for the Green Bay Packers.

For what it’s worth, the Patriots may still be trying to trade Gilmore. Both Breer and NFL Network’s Mike Giardi speculated that New England may be trying to attract last-second trade offers by leaking the news that they are moving on from Gilmore.

Coincidentally (or not), one star Packers player appears to have already begun recruiting Gilmore on social media.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are another obvious team to watch, as they are in desperate need of secondary help. Gilmore also played with Tom Brady in New England. There have been reports that the Bucs have interest.

Gilmore, 31, began the season on injured reserve. He is recovering from a quad injury that ended his 2020 season prematurely, but the decision to place him on IR may have also been related to his contract dispute with the Patriots.

