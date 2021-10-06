Stephon Gilmore traded to Panthers from Patriots

The reports of Stephon Gilmore being released by the New England Patriots were premature, but the two sides are, indeed, parting ways.

The Carolina Panthers announced on Wednesday that they have acquired Gilmore in a trade with the Patriots. They sent a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to New England in exchange for the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Gilmore said farewell to the Patriots in a statement on social media Wednesday morning. Bill Belichick also issued a statement thanking him for his contributions to the team.

Gilmore and the Patriots were not able to agree on a restructured contract after the Pro Bowl cornerback began the season on injured reserve. It seems like New England intentionally leaked the news of Gilmore being released to turn up the pressure on teams that were interested in acquiring him.

The Patriots shopped CB Stephon Gilmore to a small group of teams they trust on Monday, per sources. They tried to be quiet on it. Asking price/Gilmore's desire for a new deal = no deal. By getting the "release" out there early today, Pats are trying to smoke out other offers. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 6, 2021

There was supposedly another NFC team that Gilmore wanted to play for, but he should be happy in Carolina. The 31-year-old is from South Carolina, and the Panthers look like one of the most improved teams in the NFL this season. Adding Gilmore will make them even better.