Surprising NFL team has most expensive secondary market tickets for 2022

Fans of one particular NFL team will have to shell out a pretty penny if they are trying to buy tickets on the secondary market for the coming season.

Ticketing company Logitix revealed this week that the Las Vegas Raiders have by far the most expensive secondary market tickets among NFL teams for 2022. The average ticket for a Raiders home game is apparently going for $595, over $200 more than the team with the second-most expensive tickets (the Miami Dolphins at $387 on average for home games). The defending champion Los Angeles Rams are fourth with a $359 average ticket.

At first glance, that is a pretty surprising statistic for a team that went just 10-8 in 2021 and has not made it past the Wild Card round in two decades. But the Raiders do have a widespread fanbase of Las Vegas locals, carryover fans from Oakland, and OG fans from their days in Los Angeles. They also made major moves this offseason in the hopes of contending for the Super Bowl, such as trading for Davante Adams and signing Chandler Jones.

The Raiders did manage to put on a show for their fans last season too. But seeing that same show will definitely be a bit more pricey this time around.

H/T PFT