Surprising report sheds light on Kyler Murray trade market

The Arizona Cardinals made it clear this week that they have no interest in trading Kyler Murray. Even if they wanted to, moving the star quarterback might not be that simple.

Murray has two years remaining on his rookie contract. He has been openly seeking a new deal this offseason, which has led to tension between him and the team. Unlike some other star players around the league, he has not asked for a trade. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk speculates that there would not be many takers, anyway.

“That’s the real question with Murray,” Florio wrote. “Regardless of whether the Cardinals will trade him, who will trade for him? More specifically, who would offer major assets to the Cardinals AND pay Murray the kind of contract he wants?

“The simple answer may be no one. Which forces Murray to focus on staying with the Cardinals, and on eventually getting the best offer the Cardinals will make.”

Trading for Murray would require giving up multiple draft picks and a massive new contract. Does that mean the Cardinals would struggle to find a suitor? We tend to doubt it.

The Cleveland Browns traded three first-round picks for Deshaun Watson this offseason and then gave him $230 million fully guaranteed. They did that despite Watson facing sexual assault allegations from nearly two dozen women. The Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins also gave up high draft picks and then shelled out huge contracts for Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill, respectively.

If Murray wanted out, the Cardinals could make it happen. He does not, however — at least for now. The former first overall pick sent a strong message this week amid talk that he wants to play elsewhere.