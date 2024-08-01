Dynamic ex-Pro Bowl player retires after comeback attempt

One of the most explosive kick returners in NFL history is retiring.

Tarik Cohen has decided to retire following a comeback attempt with the New York Jets this offseason, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Sources: Former Bears’ RB Tarik Cohen, who was attempting to come back from assorted knee injuries throughout his NFL career, informed the Jets today that he is retiring from football, effectively immediately. At his peak, Cohen was one of the NFL’s most explosive players. pic.twitter.com/RDvVRDU2xg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 1, 2024

Cohen seemed to confirm the news with a cryptic post on social media:

The Chicago Bears selected Cohen in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Cohen served as both the backup running and primary punt returner for Chicago from 2017 to 2019. He received a Pro Bowl nod and was named first-team All-Pro in 2018 as a punt returner. Cohen tallied 15 combined touchdowns as a rusher, receiver, and punt returner across 51 games for the Bears.

Injuries then derailed Cohen’s career, as the speedster tore his ACL and MCL during a Week 3 contest against the Atlanta Falcons in 2020. He missed the entire 2021 season trying to recover from the injury. As Cohen was gearing up for a 2022 season return, he tore the Achilles tendon on his right leg while live-streaming a workout via his Instagram account.

The Jets signed Cohen in May and wanted to give the 29-year-old a look in large part because of the radical changes that have been made to kickoffs this year. Is is unclear if Cohen had a chance to make the roster, but he is instead walking away from football.