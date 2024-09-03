Taylor Heinicke shares funny story of finding out about trade to Chargers

Taylor Heinicke’s trade to the Los Angeles Chargers was apparently quite the coincidence for him.

The new Chargers QB Heinicke shared a funny story this week of finding out about his trade to the team. Heinicke got dealt by the Atlanta Falcons to the Chargers in a trade last week involving draft-pick compensation.

The veteran Heinicke said that he was watching the University of Michigan sign-stealing documentary on Netflix when he got the call from Falcons head coach Raheem Morris that they were trading him to the Chargers.

“I was like, ‘Oh, that’s funny. I was just watching Jim Harbaugh,'” Heinicke said, per Kris Rhim of ESPN.

The Netflix documentary, entitled “Untold: Sign Stealer,” examines the allegations of sign-stealing against Michigan’s football program stemming from the actions of their former staffer Connor Stalions. Stalions is alleged to have devised an illegal scheme involving the use of prohibited electronics as well as scouting future Michigan opponents at off-site games in order to decipher their signs. The documentary also made interesting revelations about Stalions’ supposed relationship with Harbaugh, Michigan’s head coach at the time who is now the head coach of the Chargers.

With “Untold: Sign Stealer” having shot to the top of Netflix’s most popular programs, it is no surprise that many prominent football figures are among those who have been watching it. Heinicke was apparently one of them too and happened to be viewing the documentary at a very appropriate time.