Taysom Hill offers interesting quote about switching to tight end

Taysom Hill’s days as a hybrid quarterback appear to essentially be over, and he had an interesting reaction to that reality.

Hill is transitioning to the tight end position full time in 2022 after several experimental years as a quarterback hybrid. By his own admission, Hill is not particularly pleased with that development, but will go along with it for the good of the team.

“Things aren’t up to me,” Hill said, via Michael Hull of the team’s official website. “I’m willing to do what I need to do to help us win football games … I love playing, and so it creates opportunities for me to add value and be on the field and compete… That’s the nature of the NFL. This isn’t necessarily what I want, it’s what’s best for the team and I’m good with that.”

In truth, Hill was not exactly playing quarterback a ton even before this. In 2020 and 2021, he threw a total of 255 passes, tallying 1,906 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He had 215 touches in the rushing and receiving games during that same span. The Saints seemed reluctant to really unleash Hill as a passer, and clearly preferred Jameis Winston ahead of him on the depth chart.

Hill will have at least one prominent ally if he wants to argue he should still be in the quarterback mix. The Saints appear to have made up their minds, though, and Hill is just dealing with it.