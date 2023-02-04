Teams reportedly have 1 concern about Aaron Rodgers trade

Any quarterback-needy team would certainly take a long look at acquiring Aaron Rodgers via trade if he became available. However, there may be some serious reservations about giving up too much to make such a trade.

The Packers may have difficulty maximizing any trade return for Rodgers due to his year-to-year approach to playing, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Teams would not want to give up significant draft capital for one year of Rodgers, and would probably want some assurances of at least two years.

One potential solution to the issue would be if the Packers allowed some of the draft picks to be conditional, becoming more valuable if Rodgers does play a second season for any new team.

The flipside is that quarterbacks like Rodgers do not become available very often. There is no guarantee the Packers trade him, but they will find a lot of interest if they do. The question at that point simply becomes how willing some teams would be to give up major draft capital to get him.