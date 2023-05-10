Teams for NFL’s first ever Black Friday game revealed

An NFL game will be played on Black Friday for the first time ever during the 2023 season, and we now know which teams will be taking part.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the New York Jets will host the Miami Dolphins on Friday, Nov. 24. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. EST on Amazon Prime Video.

There were reports when Amazon acquired the rights to “Thursday Night Football” that the streaming giant was also interested in a Black Friday game and willing to pay a large sum for it. Now that Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback of the Jets, the game should draw plenty of viewers.

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is regarded as the biggest shopping day of the year. It is also a day where most people are off work, which is why Amazon and the NFL wanted to schedule a game.

The full NFL schedule for 2023 will be released on Thursday.