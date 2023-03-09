Report: 3 teams likely to have interest in Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo is available this offseason as a top free agent quarterback, and there are at least three potential suitors for him.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said during a TV appearance Wednesday that he expects the Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers to have interest in Garoppolo.

The Raiders are in the market for a new quarterback after cutting Derek Carr, who signed this week with the Saints. The Texans need a quarterback too and hold the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft. They could try to add a highly-regarded prospect in the first round. Carolina has Matt Corral and Jacob Eason under contract and are picking ninth in the draft. They could also have interest in re-signing Sam Darnold, but they still could use an upgrade.

Garoppolo has been with the 49ers since being traded there in 2017. He went 38-17 as the team’s starter, but the Niners felt he was limited and traded up to draft Trey Lance in 2021. They have since realized they may have another prize in last year’s 7th-round pick Brock Purdy.

Garoppolo has ties to both the Raiders and Texans. Both Raiders GM Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels were with the Patriots concurrent to Garoppolo. New Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans and offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik were with Garoppolo on the Niners. Houston GM Nick Caserio was the Patriots’ GM when the team drafted Garoppolo.

Outside of Aaron Rodgers in the case he is traded, Garoppolo is the most accomplished quarterback available this offseason.