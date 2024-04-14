Tee Higgins drops major hint about his future with Bengals

Tee Higgins asked the Cincinnati Bengals for a trade earlier in the offseason after the two sides failed to reach a long-term contract. That demand, however, does not appear to be something he is intent on following through on.

Higgins addressed reporters Sunday at a youth football camp and was asked if he envisions himself playing for the Bengals in 2024. Higgins’ response suggested he very much plans to remain with Cincinnati despite the trade demand.

Tee Higgins spoke briefly at a camp. Higgins on if he anticipates playing for Bengals this coming season (interview was ended after that question by event organizers to get him on the field): "I do anticipate it. I've grown a love for Cincy I didn't think I would. pic.twitter.com/Q0QfeqZ0Ac — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) April 14, 2024

“I do anticipate it,” Higgins said. “I’ve grown a love for Cincy that I didn’t think I would. I’m looking forward to it.”

Higgins may have said he wanted a trade, but those are not the words of a player who is eagerly looking for a route out of town. As long as that is the case, it is hard to imagine the Bengals aggressively trying to trade him, especially considering the teams that have rumored interest.

In recent seasons, Higgins has been Cincinnati’s second option behind Ja’Marr Chase, though he still has two 1,000-yard seasons to his name.