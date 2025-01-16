Top candidate emerges for Titans’ GM job

The Tennessee Titans may be zeroing in on a new general manager.

The Titans confirmed Thursday that they concluded an in-person interview with Green Bay Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan for their GM position. This is Sullivan’s second interview, as he had previously had a virtual interview with the organization.

ESPN’s Turron Davenport reported that Sullivan is viewed as the favorite to land the job.

Sullivan has been with the Packers since 2004, and has also served as the organization’s director of college scouting. Notably, team president Chad Brinker also worked for the Packers, which only reinforces Sullivan as the favorite.

The Titans fired GM Ran Carthon after just two seasons following the team’s 3-14 campaign this year. His replacement will be part of the group tasked with deciding how to use the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft, so this is definitely a fairly attractive job.