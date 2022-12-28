Terrell Owens claims he has had ‘constant communication’ with NFL team

It has been over a decade since Terrell Owens last played in the NFL, but the Hall of Fame wide receiver remains convinced that that he could contribute if a team signed him. He also claims he has had discussions with at least one team about returning to the field.

Owens’ agent, Gregory Daniel, told Aaron Wilson of CowboysSI.com this week that he has been in “constant communication with Jerry Jones’ office over the last few days about the possibility of (Owens) returning to the Cowboys.” Daniel said Owens is in great shape and trained with DeSean Jackson before the season. Jackson signed with the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad in October and was elevated to the 53-man roster earlier this month.

If Owens were to somehow play in an NFL game again, he would become the oldest player to do so. Of course, that almost certainly is not going to happen.

Cowboys reporter Jane Slater confirmed that Owens reached out to Jones. However, she was told any reunion between Owens and the team is “not happening.”

This was a fun one to ask about and follow up on but according to my sources….he did call Jerry but not happening. As it was described to me “last game in 2010 and 49 years old….” Never say never with Jerry but seems like a long shot https://t.co/IXrnttcKGr — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) December 28, 2022

You have to admire Owens for not backing down. The six-time Pro Bowl receiver pestered another NFL team during the offseason about giving him a shot as well.

Owens last caught a pass in the NFL in 2010, when he spent a season with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was briefly signed by the Seattle Seahawks in 2012 but never made the 53-man roster.