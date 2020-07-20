Terrell Owens still is faster than many NFL players at age 46?

Terrell Owens is now 46 and has not played in the NFL in a decade. But is it possible that he’s still faster than most players in the league? One authority on the subject thinks so.

Tyreek Hill worked out at a track with T.O. and Chad Johnson and posted video of it to social media on Sunday. One video showed Hill and Owens racing.

Hill is one of the fastest players in the NFL, so if Owens was able to keep up with him, that would be impressive. The Kansas City Chiefs receiver said Owens was even faster than some current receivers.

I will say TO faster than some these wideouts in the league , but y’all ain’t ready for that discussion — Ty Hill (@cheetah) July 19, 2020

Owens always prided himself on being in fantastic shape when he was a player, and he has maintained that even in retirement.

Owens made six Pro Bowls as a player, led the NFL in touchdown catches three times, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018, though he did not attend the ceremony.