Terrell Owens hit by car following pickup basketball game argument

October 17, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Terrell Owens in sunglasses

Nov 1, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers former player Terrell Owens will be is being honored in the hall of Fame induction during the half time presentation at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL star Terrell Owens was struck by a car on Monday night, but fortunately it does not sound like he suffered any injuries.

According to TMZ, Owens was playing in a pickup basketball game in the Calabasas, Calif., area when he got into an argument with someone else on the court. After the game, police say the man who was in a confrontation with Owens got into a car and drove the vehicle into the Hall of Fame wide receiver’s knee.

Officers were called to the scene and took a report for assault with a deadly weapon, but no arrests have been made. An investigation remains ongoing.

Owens did not require medical attention.

This is not the first confrontation Owens has been involved in since he last played in the NFL more than a decade ago. Last year, Owens got into a heated argument with a woman on a bicycle who accused him of driving recklessly. He streamed the altercation on Instagram live. You can see the video here.

Owens, 49, signed with the Fan Controlled Football league last year. The league suspended play for the 2023 season and has announced no plans to resume.

Terrell Owens
