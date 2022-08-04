 Skip to main content
Terrell Owens captures video of heated argument with woman involving police

August 4, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Terrell Owens in sunglasses

Nov 1, 2018; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers former player Terrell Owens will be is being honored in the hall of Fame induction during the half time presentation at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Terrell Owens was involved in a tense confrontation with a neighbor on Wednesday night, and the Hall of Famer captured some of the exchange on video.

Owens streamed the incident on Instagram live. The video shows the former wide receiver in an argument with a woman on a bicycle who accused him of driving recklessly. The woman, whom Owens referred to as “Karen” numerous times, said Owens nearly hit her with his car. She claimed T.O. then got out of his car and tried to intimidate her after she yelled at him. At one point in the video, the woman can be heard telling Owens, “You’re a black man approaching a white woman!”

Police were called during the altercation. It does not appear any arrests were made. You can see the video that Owens streamed below, but beware that it contains inappropriate language.

Owens has not played in the NFL since 2010. He made his debut the Fan Controlled Football league earlier this year. The 48-year-old showed he is still capable of making some very athletic plays.

