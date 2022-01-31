Terrell Owens takes shot at Browns, Baker Mayfield

Odell Beckham Jr. has played a huge role for the Los Angeles Rams during the playoffs. The star wide receiver must feel validated after essentially forcing his way out of Cleveland this season, and Terrell Owens thinks he should.

Beckham had nine catches for 113 yards in the Rams’ 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. After the game, Owens expressed how happy he is for OBJ. The Hall of Famer also said Baker Mayfield and the Browns “totally screwed that situation up.”

Mayfield probably views it a lot differently. Beckham more or less quit on the Browns. He became frustrated with the team’s offense and inability to get him the ball, and the situation reached a boiling point when his father began taking public shots at Mayfield. It does not sound like Beckham was well-liked in the locker room prior to being waived by Cleveland.

In any event, Beckham is headed to the Super Bowl and the Browns are facing a slew of offseason questions. He and Mayfield clearly were not a great fit, so the divorce was inevitable. OBJ’s reputation in Cleveland may have taken a hit, but we doubt he’s bothered by that given how things turned out.

