Terry Bradshaw made savage remark to Andy Reid

Andy Reid is known for poking fun at himself over his weight, but Terry Bradshaw beat the coach to it after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night.

Bradshaw interviewed Reid during the presentation of the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Hall of Fame quarterback and FOX analyst called Reid over by telling him to “waddle over here.” Bradshaw also joked at the end of the interview that Reid should “have a cheeseburger on us.”

You can see the video below:

Terry Bradshaw to Andy Reid: "Big guy… let me get the big guy in here. Come on, waddle over here." "Have a cheeseburger on us." #SuperBowl #Fox pic.twitter.com/loFDtKgEH0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 13, 2023

A lot of people thought Bradshaw’s comment was uncalled for, but we can almost guarantee Reid was not offended. If you think that bothers him, just have a look at the three keys to life that Reid shared last week.

That said, Bradshaw does seem to be losing his filter a bit. The 74-year-old created some awkwardness for Sean Payton recently that Payton had to clear up.

