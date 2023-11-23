Video of Terry Bradshaw kissing FOX pregame guest goes viral

Terry Bradshaw faced some backlash on Thursday over what some felt was his overly friendly treatment of a celebrity guest that appeared on the NFL on FOX pregame show.

Celebrity chef Antonia Lofaso joined the NFL on FOX’s special Thanksgiving Day pregame show, which was broadcast live from New York City. Just before the crew signed off for kickoff of the Green Bay Packers-Detroit Lions game, Bradshaw put his arm around Lofaso, pulled her close to him and kissed her on the cheek.

Terry Bradshaw out of bounds.😂The chef took that kiss in stride and kept smiling. pic.twitter.com/y9pmkdSpxH — James T (@Audioear) November 23, 2023

Only Lofaso knows whether the smooch was unwanted, but fans felt her facial expression said it all.

The Chef's face when Terry Bradshaw kissed her 💀💀pic.twitter.com/P7a5eQaJsF — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 23, 2023

Bradshaw is no stranger to awkward moments on live television. We saw another example when the 75-year-old cracked a savage joke to Andy Reid after the Super Bowl last season.