Terry Bradshaw selling his massive Oklahoma ranch for $22.5 million

Terry Bradshaw is selling his massive Oklahoma ranch for a huge price.

TopTenRealEstateDeals.com shared that Bradshaw has listed his Quarter Horses Ranch property for $22.5 million. The property sits on 744 acres and is a full equestrian and cattle ranch.

The massive estate includes a “six-bedroom 8,600 square foot home, 2,600 square foot manager’s home, four-bedroom bunk house, multiple barns including a show-pig and 50-stall mare barn, a two-story doghouse, a 1,000 square foot entertainment patio, and several stocked fishing lakes and ponds.”

Terry Bradshaw Quarter Horses Ranch from ICON GLOBAL on Vimeo.

Here are a few photos of the massive property:

TAKE A LOOK! A luxurious Oklahoma ranch belonging to NFL legend and broadcaster Terry Bradshaw is back on the market after a previous buyer failed to close on a deal. https://t.co/yJZbuHTtXa 📷 Icon Global pic.twitter.com/frwqY6puyL — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) October 1, 2022

Bradshaw and his wife have relocated to a smaller property while they list the Quarter Horses Ranch for sale.

The 74-year-old disclosed on Sunday that he has battle skin and bladder cancer recently, though he is now cancer-free.

Bradshaw was the No. 1 draft pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1970. He won four Super Bowls with Pittsburgh and is a member of the Pro Football and College Football Hall of Fame. Bradshaw has been a FOX NFL analyst since 1994.