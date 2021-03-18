Terry McLaurin pumped after Washington signs Curtis Samuel

It’s an Ohio State Buckeyes party in D.C., and Terry McLaurin could not be happier about it.

The Washington Football Team on Wednesday signed receiver Curtis Samuel to a 3-year, $34.5 million contract. The signing pairs McLaurin and Samuel together once again.

Samuel played at Ohio State from 2014-2016. McLaurin played for the Buckeyes from 2015-2018, though they were both part of the same recruiting class in 2014.

McLaurin was a third-round pick by Washington in 2019. After news broke that Samuel would be signing in Washington, McLaurin was pumped.

He said the two talked as college freshman about playing together in the NFL.

We really talked about this in the dorms freshman year — Terry McLaurin (@TheTerry_25) March 18, 2021

Samuel had 77 catches for 851 yards and three touchdowns last season with Carolina. He has familiarity with Washington head coach Ron Rivera, who previously coached the Panthers. McLaurin has been the real gem in the NFL though. He had 87 catches for 1,118 yards last season.

This is a nice wide receiver addition for Washington’s new quarterback.