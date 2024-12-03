Texans GM unloads on NFL over Azeez Al-Shaair suspension

The NFL announced on Tuesday that Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has been suspended for three games after his brutal hit left Trevor Lawrence with a concussion, and no one seems more furious about the ruling than Nick Caserio.

Caserio held a press conference shortly after the news of Al-Shaair’s three-game suspension came out. The Texans general manager blasted the NFL for a lack of consistency when disciplining players over hits that were deemed illegal. Caserio also ripped the NFL for its harshly worded statement, in which vice president of football operations Jon Runyan criticized Al-Shaair for the linebacker’s “lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football.”

“I think the big thing from our standpoint, and all teams want this, is just some level of consistency. We’ve talked to the league. Quite frankly, we don’t have a good explanation,” Caserio said.

“But I think what we take umbrage with is is just the picture that’s been painted about Azeez, his intentions, who he is as a person. Quite frankly, it’s bulls–, and it’s unfair to the individual, it’s unfair to the organization. We love everything about Azeez Al-Shaair and what he means to this team and what he brings to this team. He was elected a captain after being here for four months.”

Caserio also mentioned how former Texans safety Kareem Jackson was suspended as a member of the Denver Broncos last season following numerous helmet-to-helmet hits. Jackson’s first suspension was for four games but reduced to two on appeal. He was then suspended for another four games for another illegal hit after he returned.

Al-Shaair was fined earlier this season for throwing a punch on an opposing team’s sideline, so that likely factored into the NFL’s decision. Either way, Caserio and the Texans feel the three-game ban was excessive. Not surprisingly, Al-Shaair plans to appeal.