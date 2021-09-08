Texans GM Nick Caserio offers update on Deshaun Watson situation

The Houston Texans have not yet said that Deshaun Watson will not play for them in 2021, but all signs continue to point in that direction.

The Texans have announced that Tyrod Taylor will start their season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, meaning Watson will likely be inactive. General manager Nick Caserio acknowledged that during an appearance on Sports Radio 610 Wednesday morning, though he would not commit to any specific plan for Watson going forward.

Texans’ GM Nick Caserio this morning to Payne & Pendergast on @SportsRadio610 regarding Deshaun Watson’s status for Sunday’s opener vs. Jacksonville: “I wouldn’t expect him to play. … I wouldn’t anticipate him playing this Sunday and we’ll recalibrate as we go.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2021

With Taylor starting in Week 1, there is no reason to think Watson will play at all for Houston this year. The star quarterback still wants to be traded. He is also under investigation after several women accused him of sexual assault. The Texans are clearly open to trading Watson, but teams aren’t going to meet their high asking price while his legal situation remains up in the air.

There was some talk recently that trade talks between the Texans and another AFC team were heating up, but nothing appears imminent.