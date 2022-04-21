1 AFC team reportedly in the lead for Deebo Samuel

Deebo Samuel has asked the San Francisco 49ers to trade him, and it remains to be seen if the request will be fulfilled. If the Niners do explore potential deals for their star receiver, there is at least one AFC team to keep an eye on.

Tim Kawakami of The Athletic views the Houston Texans as the possible “leading candidate” to land Samuel if the Pro Bowler is traded. The Texans currently have two first-round picks — No. 3 and No. 13. They are unlikely to deal the third overall pick, but Kawakami believes they might be willing to include the 13th pick in a deal for Samuel.

The New York Jets are another team to watch, which is a given at this point. It is no secret that they have been trying to land a top wide receiver this offseason. Samuel also has connections to New York’s coaching staff. Head coach Robert Saleh used to be the defensive coordinator in San Francisco, and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is a former Niners wide receivers coach.

Samuel will want a contract extension from his new team if he is traded. It is worth noting that there have been reports that rival teams do not believe the 49ers will part with Samuel.

While he has made it clear he wants a new deal, there is at least one other reason Samuel has requested a trade.