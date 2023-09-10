Texans safety taken to hospital after collision with Lamar Jackson

Jalen Pitre had a very painful start to the 2023 season.

The Houston Texans safety Pitre was involved in a collision with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in Sunday’s Week 1 game. Pitre was attempting to tackle Jackson in the second quarter and got hit in the chest incidentally by Jackson’s knee as they made contact. The former second-round pick Pitre was then forced to exit the game.

Here is the video of the collision.

This is the play Jalen Pitre got shaken up. It didn't appear like much. pic.twitter.com/YvuYTirqLZ — Jeremy Branham (@JeremyBranham) September 10, 2023

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that Pitre had to be taken to a local hospital after suffering a bruised lung on the collision. Pitre is fortunately expected to be OK though, Pelissero adds.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston noted as well that Pitre was coughing up blood at one point and may stay overnight at the hospital for observation.

The Texans would go on to lose to the Ravens by a 25-9 final score. Pitre, 24, is one of Houston’s most important defenders, making all 17 starts for them last season and logging 147 combined tackles and five interceptions (both team-high totals).

Houston will be on a normal schedule in Week 2, facing the division rival Indianapolis Colts next Sunday. Pitre may face an uphill battle to be ready for that game since bruised lungs can be pretty nasty (as this fellow NFL defender can attest to).