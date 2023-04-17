Report: Texans trying to make surprising move with No. 2 pick

The general consensus is that the Houston Texans are poised to pick a quarterback at No. 2 overall, but that apparently is not a done deal, at least according to one report.

NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein said Monday that the Texans are trying to trade out of the No. 2 pick and move down in the draft. They are having difficulty, however, because according to Zierlein, teams do not covet CJ Stroud enough to make a big move up.

Not anymore. They are trying to get out of that pick — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) April 17, 2023

No. I don't think what he tells the public changes my mind with what he is looking for with teams. I've also heard it is going to be tough to move that pick because teams don't covet Stroud like the public thinks. — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) April 17, 2023

The Texans’ No. 2 spot has been a bit of a mystery. Logically, they would be in position to take a quarterback. There have been suggestions that they may look to a different position, and now this claim suggests they don’t really want to pick at this spot at all.

Houston may want extra picks in future seasons, as they remain a team with a lot of needs and is more than one player away from contention. Maybe they just don’t see a franchise quarterback in this year’s draft class, though that would be at odds with the general perception. Regardless, they are a team to watch on draft night.