Report: Texans trying to make surprising move with No. 2 pick

April 17, 2023
by Grey Papke
Nick Caserio looks ahead

Sep 11, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals 23-21. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The general consensus is that the Houston Texans are poised to pick a quarterback at No. 2 overall, but that apparently is not a done deal, at least according to one report.

NFL Media draft analyst Lance Zierlein said Monday that the Texans are trying to trade out of the No. 2 pick and move down in the draft. They are having difficulty, however, because according to Zierlein, teams do not covet CJ Stroud enough to make a big move up.

The Texans’ No. 2 spot has been a bit of a mystery. Logically, they would be in position to take a quarterback. There have been suggestions that they may look to a different position, and now this claim suggests they don’t really want to pick at this spot at all.

Houston may want extra picks in future seasons, as they remain a team with a lot of needs and is more than one player away from contention. Maybe they just don’t see a franchise quarterback in this year’s draft class, though that would be at odds with the general perception. Regardless, they are a team to watch on draft night.

