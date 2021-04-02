Texas considering this QB as potential Deshaun Watson insurance?

There are several reasons why Deshaun Watson might not be with the Houston Texans at the start of the 2021 season, and the team has to prepare accordingly. If they decided to bring in another quarterback, Alex Smith is reportedly a name to watch.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network said Friday that the Texans may consider signing Smith. The 36-year-old has a history with new Houston head coach David Culley, as the two spent four seasons together when Culley was an assistant coach with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Texans signed Tyrod Taylor last month, but the contract indicated they view him as a backup more than a potential starter. Of course, the signing came amid all the talk that Watson does not intend to ever play for Houston again.

Now, the situation is even more complicated. Even if he’s not traded, Watson could be placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt list or suspended. The troubling sexual assault allegations against him have continued to pile up. You can read about some of the latest here.

Smith was released by Washington earlier this offseason, but he still wants to play in 2021.